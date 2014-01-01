Smaller

Make your websites load faster.

Download

Smaller 1.4, requires OS X 10.7+ / Yosemite Ready

On Yosemite, install Java from Apple instead of Oracle

Smaller is a powerful HTML, CSS and JavaScript compressor on OS X which also has the ability to combine several files into one. Compress your files and make your websites load faster.

How to use it?

Drop files. Or drop a folder, Smaller can intelligently add all the HTML/CSS/JS files under it to the minify queue.

Combining several files into one is easy, ⌘ click to select multiple files, right click and choose "Combine".

As a professional, you definitely need more control. Smaller is aware of your needs and provides this for you.

You can also drop files directly on to the Dock icon, Smaller will do the rest for you, quite handy, isn't it?

Interested?

Smaller 1.4, requires OS X 10.7+ / Yosemite Ready

Still on OS X 10.6? Download the old version.

On Yosemite, install Java from Apple instead of Oracle

Our Partners